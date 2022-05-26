The candidates from Meghalaya Board who have appeared for the HSSLC examinations 2022, can check their results directly from the official website- mbose.in.

Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) results 2022 will be declared today, May 26

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will release the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), 12th result today, May 26, 2022. The MBOSE HSSLC results will be declared at official websites- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Hence, the candidates from Meghalaya Board who have appeared for the HSSLC examinations 2022, can check their results directly from the official website once the results are released online. MBOSE is set to declare the Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results for Class 12 students tomorrow. LIVE UPDATES | MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Today

If the Meghalaya Board HSSLC arts students are wondering about their results, then they have to wait for a little longer as an MBOSE official already told that “The HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, 10th result 2022 will be will be announced." Candidates who belong to the MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams can take a look at the following steps to see the results.

MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the MBOSE official website- mbose.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022"

Submit the roll number and captcha, and click move forward

The MBOSE HSSLC result will appear on the screen

Download the and take a printout of the same for future reference.

In the MBOSE HSSLC examination result 2022, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to qualify the examination.

“The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results boooklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in.” the Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) stated.