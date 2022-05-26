  • Home
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MBOSE 12th Result

The candidates belong to Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams in the Meghalaya board (MBOSE) will be able to see their results on the MBOSE official websites.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 26, 2022 8:23 am IST

MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Science, Commerce, and Vocational results will be decorated today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, results of Meghalaya Board will be declared today, May 26, 2022 by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). The candidates belong to Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams in Meghalaya board (MBOSE) will be able to see their results on the MBOSE official websites. The Meghalaya Board 12th Arts results 2022 are not going to be declared today. “The HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, 10th result 2022 will be announced in June," according to an official statement. LIVE UPDATES | MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Today

Almost 30,000 students appeared in the Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) exam 2022 which was commenced on March 2022 and continued till April 2022. According to the last year’s data, the MBOSE pass percentage in Commerce stream secured 80.93 per cent. The student from the Science stream managed to secure 75.85 per cent pass percentage.

MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2022: Official Websites

Candidates from the MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams can check these websites to download their marksheet.

  • mbose.in
  • megresults.nic.in.

Once the results will be reclassed, candidates can visit any of these official websites and can click on the link that reads, ‘Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022’. After making a successful login students have to enter their number and captcha to proceed to the results.

According to MBOSE, "the printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results boooklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in." An official stated.

