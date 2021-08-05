Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Arts Result Declared

Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2021 declared

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2021. Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, has topped the Arts stream in Class 12 with 462 marks. L Kennedy Vaiphei and Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa are the second and third toppers of this year. Overall pass percentage this year is 80.75%.

In the 'regular' category, as many as 21,535 students had appeared in the examination this year, out of whom, 18,083 students have cleared Class 12. 2,660 have secured first division, 9,236 have got second division and 6,187 got the third division in Meghaya Board HSSLC result 2021 this year. In 'non-regular' category, 4,148 appeared in the exam, only two students secured first division. The second and third divisions have been secured by 163 and 720 students, respectively.

The result is now available online on megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. To check the SSLC result 2021 MBOSE, students need to have their roll number.

“The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notice reads.

Complete list of MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2021