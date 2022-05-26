MBOSE Class 12th HSSLC results declared

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, exams today, May 26. The Meghalaya Class 12th result 2022 has been made available on the official websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Students will be required to enter the roll number mentioned on their MBOSE Class 12th admit card to check the MBOSE HSSLC result. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live

The board has announced the results of Science, Commerce and Vocational exams today. Around 30,000 students took the HSSLC Meghalaya Class 12th board exams this year. The MBOSE 12th exams were held between March and April.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022 Link: Science | Commerce | Vocational



How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result

The overall pass percentage in MBOSE HSSLC result last year in the Science stream was 75.85 per cent, while it was 80.93 per cent in the HSSLC MBOSE Commerce stream.

In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in the Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE. For vocational streams, out of a total of 12 students, 10 had passed in 2020 and the overall pass percentage was 83.33 per cent.