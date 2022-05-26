  • Home
  • Education
  • Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here

Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result: The Meghalaya Class 12th result 2022 has been made available on the official websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 26, 2022 10:25 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Declared At Megresults.nic.in
Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result To Be Out Today; How To Check MBOSE 12th Result
Meghalaya Board To Declare MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Today
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check
Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here
MBOSE Class 12th HSSLC results declared
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, exams today, May 26. The Meghalaya Class 12th result 2022 has been made available on the official websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Students will be required to enter the roll number mentioned on their MBOSE Class 12th admit card to check the MBOSE HSSLC result. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More 

The board has announced the results of Science, Commerce and Vocational exams today. Around 30,000 students took the HSSLC Meghalaya Class 12th board exams this year. The MBOSE 12th exams were held between March and April.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022 Link: Science | Commerce | Vocational

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result

Also Read || Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MBOSE 12th Result

The overall pass percentage in MBOSE HSSLC result last year in the Science stream was 75.85 per cent, while it was 80.93 per cent in the HSSLC MBOSE Commerce stream.

In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in the Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE. For vocational streams, out of a total of 12 students, 10 had passed in 2020 and the overall pass percentage was 83.33 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
Meghalaya Board Results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Declared At Megresults.nic.in
Live | MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Declared At Megresults.nic.in
Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result
Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result To Be Out Today; How To Check MBOSE 12th Result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result To Be Out Today; How To Check MBOSE 12th Result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MBOSE 12th Result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check MBOSE 12th Result
Meghalaya Board To Declare MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Today
Meghalaya Board To Declare MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................