Meghalaya Board Class 10th and Class 12th Arts results will be declared today

The Class 10th and Class 12th Arts results will be declared today, August 5, for the students of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE). The Class 12, or HSSLC, Arts results will be announced at 10 am and the Class 10, or SSLC, exam results will be declared at 11 am. The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results can be accessed at the official website of the board -- mbose.in.

There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid situation.

“The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement while announcing the Meghalaya result date and time said.

How To Check MBOSE Result 2021

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result.

In 2020, a total of 51,337 students had registered for the MBOSE Class 10th exam of which 25,195 have passed. The overall pass percentage in Class 10th SSLC result was 50.31 per cent, while in Class 12 HSSLC Arts, 74.34 per cent of total students had passed last year.