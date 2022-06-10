Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Arts Results For MBOSE 2022 Exams Today

MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts results today at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream results today, June 10. Confirming the MBOSE 2022 result Class 10, 12 Arts date and time, the board in a statement said that the Meghalaya results will be declared during office hours on June 10. Students can access the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), or Class 12, results by logging in at the MBOSE websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live

The MBOSE Class 10 result and MBOSE Class 12 Arts result will be issued during the office hours on June 10, 2022, a Meghalaya Board statement said. “The whole result booklet (s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong,” the statement added.

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Official Websites

Megresults.nic.in

Mbose.in

Apart from the official websites, the MBOSE 2022 result can also be downloaded from private result websites. However, students downloading MBOSE SSLC 2022 result and MBOSE HSSLC 2022 result from private websites are advised to get it confirmed from official sources.

The Meghalaya Class 10 SSLC board exams were held from March 24 to April 6, while the MBOSE 12th Class 12 HSSLC exam was held between March 25 and April 21. MBOSE has already declared the Class 12 Meghalaya board Commerce, Science and Vocational stream results on May 26. The overall pass percentage in MBOSE 2022 Commerce result is 83.63 per cent, while it is 71.62 per cent and 100 per cent in Science and Vocational streams respectively.