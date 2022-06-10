  • Home
  • Education
  • Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Arts Results For MBOSE 2022 Exams Today

Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Arts Results For MBOSE 2022 Exams Today

MBOSE 2022 Results: Confirming the MBOSE 2022 result Class 10, 12 Arts date and time, the board in a statement said that the Meghalaya results will be declared during office hours on June 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 5:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya Board MBOSE To Announce SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 On June 10
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Available At Megresults.nic.in
Meghalaya Board Declares MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational Results; Direct Links Here
Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result
Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2022: How To Check MBOSE 12th Result Online At Megresults.nic.in
Meghalaya Board To Declare MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Today
Meghalaya Board Class 10, 12 Arts Results For MBOSE 2022 Exams Today
MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts results today at megresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream results today, June 10. Confirming the MBOSE 2022 result Class 10, 12 Arts date and time, the board in a statement said that the Meghalaya results will be declared during office hours on June 10. Students can access the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), or Class 12, results by logging in at the MBOSE websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in Meghalaya after 12th, Access Now!

The MBOSE Class 10 result and MBOSE Class 12 Arts result will be issued during the office hours on June 10, 2022, a Meghalaya Board statement said. “The whole result booklet (s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong,” the statement added.

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Official Websites

  • Megresults.nic.in
  • Mbose.in

Apart from the official websites, the MBOSE 2022 result can also be downloaded from private result websites. However, students downloading MBOSE SSLC 2022 result and MBOSE HSSLC 2022 result from private websites are advised to get it confirmed from official sources.

The Meghalaya Class 10 SSLC board exams were held from March 24 to April 6, while the MBOSE 12th Class 12 HSSLC exam was held between March 25 and April 21. MBOSE has already declared the Class 12 Meghalaya board Commerce, Science and Vocational stream results on May 26. The overall pass percentage in MBOSE 2022 Commerce result is 83.63 per cent, while it is 71.62 per cent and 100 per cent in Science and Vocational streams respectively.

Click here for more Education News
MBOSE results Meghalaya Board Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live: WBCHSE 12th Result At Wbresults.nic.in Today; Time, Website Link
Live | West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live: WBCHSE 12th Result At Wbresults.nic.in Today; Time, Website Link
West Bengal Class 12 HS Result To Be Announced Today
West Bengal Class 12 HS Result To Be Announced Today
QS World University Rankings 2023: Popular Universities In Delhi Question ‘Screwed Up’ Criteria
QS World University Rankings 2023: Popular Universities In Delhi Question ‘Screwed Up’ Criteria
For India To Become Global Knowledge Hub, Institutes Need To Be Globally Comparable: President Kovind
For India To Become Global Knowledge Hub, Institutes Need To Be Globally Comparable: President Kovind
Over 7 Lakh Students Await West Bengal Class 12 HS Result Tomorrow; Know Time, Official Website
Over 7 Lakh Students Await West Bengal Class 12 HS Result Tomorrow; Know Time, Official Website
.......................... Advertisement ..........................