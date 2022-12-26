Meghalaya Board Announces Class 10, 12 MBOSE Schedule For 2023 Board Exams

MBOSE Class 10, 12 exam dates announced

The Meghalaya Board Class 10th and Class 12th exam schedules have been announced. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from March 3 and March 1, 2023 respectively. The board while announcing the MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, also has made the practical exam dates for Class 12 exams. The MBOSE Class 12 practical exams will be held between February 10 and February 20, 2023.

The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in the morning session between 10 am and 1 pm. The MBOSE exam halls will be opened at 9:30 am on the day of the examination. MBOSE 2023 question papers will be distributed to all candidates at 9:45 am. MBOSE 2023 exam answer scripts will be distributed to all the candidates at 9:50 am.

While Class 10 exams will start with the English exam on the first day followed by Science and Technology and Social Science, the Class 12 exams will begin with the English and Alternative English and MIL papers on the next day.

The MBOSE Class 10 SSLC exams will end with the Indian Languages and Additional English papers on the last day -- March 17 and Class 12 exams will end with March 28.