Meghalaya Board Announces Class 12 Result

Meghalaya board Class 12th result announced

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, exam result has been announced today, May 26. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) which administers the HSSLC 12th exams has hosted the result on the official websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. To access the MBOSE HSSLC result, students who appeared for the exam in March-April will be required to enter the roll number. Meghalaya board has announced the results of Science, Commerce and Vocational exams today. Around 30,000 students took the HSSLC Meghalaya Class 12th board exams this year. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live

Out of the total 3,033 students registering for the MBOSE Class 12th Science exam, as many as 2,981 students appeared for the exam. While 1,036 students have bagged first division marks, 960 students have been placed in the second and 33 students in third. The overall pass percentage in Meghalaya board Class 12th Science exam result is 71.62 per cent.

In MBOSE Commerce stream, as many as 2,069 students have registered for the exam and 2,047 students have applied. 83.63 per cent students (1,712 students) have been declared qualified for higher studies in Meghalaya board 12th Commerce result.

All the eight students appearing for the Meghalaya board Class 12th Vocational exam has passed making the overall pass percentage 100 per cent. While two students have bagged first division marks, the remaining six students have been placed in the second.

The overall pass percentage in MBOSE HSSLC result last year in the Science stream was 75.85 per cent, while it was 80.93 per cent in the HSSLC MBOSE Commerce stream.

In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in the Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE. For vocational streams, out of a total of 12 students, 10 had passed in 2020 and the overall pass percentage was 83.33 per cent.