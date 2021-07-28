Image credit: Shutterstock Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Results On July 30

Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the Class 12 result for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream students on July 30. The Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2021 will be released at 11 am. There will be no display of results in the MBOSE office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation, the official notification said.

“The result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2021 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 30-07-2021 at 11:00 A.M. The result booklet of the examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the official notice said.

Results can also be accessed from megresults.nic.in, results.shiksha, jagranjosh.com and exametc.com.