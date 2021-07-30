  • Home
The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 students today, July 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:02 am IST

Meghalaya Board Class 12 result 2021 today
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 students today, July 30, at 11 am. The Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2021 will be available on the official website -- megresults.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MBOSE Class 12 results. There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid situation.

The board will announce the results of Science, Commerce and Vocational exams. “The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement while announcing the Meghalaya result date and time said.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021 through the board’s official website results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Follow the instructions given below to access the results.

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result.

In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE. For vocational streams, out of a total of 12 students, 10 had passed in 2020 and the overall pass percentage was 83.33 per cent.

