Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Arts Results On August 5

MBOSE result date announced

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream on August 5. The Meghalaya Class 12 Arts and Class 10 SSLC exam result 2021 will be available on the official website -- megresults.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MBOSE results. There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid situation. While the result of Class 12 HSSLC Arts will be declared at 10 am, the Class 10 SSLC result will be declared at 11 am.

“The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement while announcing the Meghalaya result date and time said.

How To Check MBOSE Result 2021

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result.