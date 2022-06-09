Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Arts Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check

MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts results tomorrow

The Meghalaya Board Class 10th and Class 12th Arts results will be declared tomorrow, June 10, during office hours. The students who appeared for the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) Class 10, 12 exams in March-April will be able to check their MBOSE results on the official website. The Class 12 (HSSLC) Arts and the Class 10 (SSLC) exam results can be accessed at the official website of the board -- mbose.in.

The MBOSE SSLC and MBOSE HSSLC Arts results will be available during the office hours on June 10, 2022, a Meghalaya Board statement said. “The whole result booklet (s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong,” the statement added.

MBOSE Result 2022 Official Websites

Megresults.nic.in

Mbose.in

Along with the official websites, the Meghalaya board result can also be accessed from private result websites. However, students downloading MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results from private websites are advised to get it confirmed from official sources.

How To Check MBOSE Result 2022

Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in Click on the designated result 2022 link Enter required details and click submit View and download the MBOSE result

Last year the Meghalaya board SSLC Class 10 result was announced on August 5. A total of 64,269 students had registered for the exam of which 34,003 have passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 52.91.