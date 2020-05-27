  • Home
The Meghalaya government has said it will allow students to appear for the remaining papers of the higher secondary board examinations from their respective home district headquarters.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2020 6:26 pm IST

Shillong:

The Meghalaya government has said it will allow students to appear for the remaining papers of the higher secondary board examinations from their respective home district headquarters.

Over 3,700 students will sit for the papers of subjects like mathematics, physical education, statistics and western music from 59 centres across the state, beginning on June 8, officials said.

The facility, however, will not be available in the sub-division or block levels. Candidates are required to download the application format from the Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE) website and send the filled document via email by May 31, they said.

