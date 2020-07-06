  • Home
Meghalaya HSSLC Result Date Confirmed, Details Here

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 Date: Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, will declare Meghalaya 12th result 2020 on July 9, at megresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 6, 2020 6:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 on July 9 @ megresults.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 will be declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, on July 9, 2020. Result of Class 12 final examination will be available on the official website of the board, mbose.in. Meghalaya HSSLC results will be declared in the form of result booklet by the board. This year , Meghalaya 12th result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The board had to postpone Mathematics, Physical Education, and Statistics papers, scheduled from March 23 to March 25, 2020.

To ensure social-distancing on the result day, MBOSE will not display Meghalaya 12th result 2020 offline at the board office.

“The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website, mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE office...even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement said.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020: How To Check

Candidates will be able to access their individual HSSLC results from the official website, megresults.nic.in. Follow the instructions below to check individual results:

  1. Go to megresults.nic.in.

  2. Click on the “Meghalaya 12th result 2020” link.

  3. Select stream (Science, Commerce, Vocational)

  4. Enter roll number and other required information.

  5. Meghalaya 12th result 2020 will be displayed.

Apart from the official website, some private portals will also host Meghalaya 12th results. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.

Meghalaya 12th Result 2020: Offline

To check Class 12 results offline, using SMS feature, send SMS in the format described below:

  1. For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Science):

MBOSE12S<space>ROLLNUMBER, send it to 56263

  1. For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Arts/Vocational):

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER, send it to 56263

  1. For MBOSE HSSLC result 2020 (Commerce)

MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER, send it to 56263

After the declaration of Meghalaya 12th result, MBOSE is expected to announce the process to apply for re-evaluation of the answer sheet, and supplementary exams or re-test.

