Meet JEE Main Topper Sneha Pareek: 'JEE Advanced Is Key Focus, Aspire To Study Computer Science At IIT Bombay'

Image credit: Special Arrangement JEE Main 2022 topper Sneha Pareek with her parents

JEE Main 2022 Result: Assam girl Sneha Pareek has topped the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam this year securing the full 300 marks (100th percentile). According to Ms Pareek, self-study, NCERT books, revising previous years' papers and mock tests were key to her success. "I have devoted six to seven hours [daily] for JEE Main preparation for the last two years. Apart from the study materials provided by the coaching institute, I followed NCERT books and revised previous years' papers," said Ms Pareek.

Ms Pareek is a student of ALLEN Career Institute, Guwahati. "The regular classes and materials are sufficient to prepare well for JEE Main. But, I followed HC Verma for Physics, Inorganic Chemistry- Sudarshan Guha, Maths- DK Goel, SL Loney." Ms Pareek did not miss any mock test conducted by the coaching institute and practiced JEE Main papers from 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Although happy with her performance, Ms Pareek now wants to focus on JEE Advanced which is tough and different from JEE Main. "Following the JEE Main exam, I was confident of getting a good score. So I started preparing for JEE Advanced the day after, and followed the institute's guidance for preparation. As JEE Advanced tests concepts, so I also studied NCERT, other books to have clear concepts on the subjects," she said.

The 18-year-old hopes to study Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. "I will try to get a good rank to get into IIT Bombay, else I will opt for other IITs. I will not waste a year and take a second attempt," she said. Ms Pareek will also not appear in the July session of JEE Main.

Talking about the JEE Main 2022 preparation during COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Pareek said, "I did not follow any online platform, YouTube classes for the preparation, I just relied on self-study and institute's guidance." For the JEE Main 2022 aspirants, her success mantra is- NCERT books, mock tests and previous year papers.

Ms Pareek has also appeared for CBSE Class 12 this year from SAI R.N.S Academy, Guwahati, as a private candidate with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Physical Education, English as subjects. She obtained 95 percentile in CBSE 10th exam.

Ms Pareek hails from Guwahati, Assam. Her father Rajiv Kumar Pareek is a businessman; her mother, Sarita Pareek, is a home-maker; and sister Bhawana Pareek is studying BCom at The Royal Global University, Guwahati.