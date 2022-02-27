ICAI Study Materials, Mock Tests Helped Me Shine In CA Inter Exam: Meet Topper Kinjal Ajmera

Image credit: Special Arrangement/ Careers360 CA Inter topper Kinjal Ajmera with her parents

ICAI CA Inter December Exam 2021: The 20-year-old from Kolkata, Kinjal Ajmera has topped the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA intermediate December exam with 86.25 per cent marks, the result was announced on Saturday, February 26. According to Kinjal, preparing ICAI study materials and attempting mock tests helped her to do well in the CA intermediate exam. "I started preparing for the CA inter exam after my 12th board exam. I followed ICAI study materials thoroughly, took guidance from my coaching institutes and attempted mock tests to crack the CA intermediate exam," she said. Kinjal attempted six mock tests days before the CA intermediate exam.

Kinjal hails her father's motivation behind the success, also self-dedication and discipline. "CA has a vast syllabus, so I dedicated 7 to 8 hours daily for a thorough study. Apart from the regular study module, I used to follow YouTube lectures and also participated in the group discussion at multi-platform messaging service- Telegram." Her father Jitesh Ajmera is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and helped her daughter in the preparation and setting her study goals.

Kinjal also performed well in the CA Foundation December exam with 88.25 per cent marks. The Covid-19 pandemic, according to Kinjal, acted as a boon in her preparation, as she was able to put more focus on her study. "I was well accustomed to the online classes provided by my coaching institutes, and used the pandemic phases focusing more on preparation."

Regarding the CA intermediate and foundation papers of this year, Kinjal said that the paper was balanced, and followed the pattern of the CA exam. For the CA aspirants, her suggestion is to follow the ICAI study materials well, attempt mock tests and should have detailed knowledge on the subject. "Focus and be disciplined on your preparation. There are end number of reference books for the CA preparation, I do think a thorough study of ICAI study materials, revision of previous year papers and attempting mock tests are enough to do well in the CA exam," she said.

Kinjal now wants to focus on CA final exam and her B.Com (Final year). She is a student of St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. Besides the topper Kinjal Ajmera, the second and third all India rank holders in the inter new course exam are M Yash Doshi of Chennai and Jatin Poddar of Kolkata. While M Yash Doshi has scored 84.75 per cent marks, Jatin Poddar has scored 82.50 per cent marks. The CA intermediate result is available on the official website- icai.org.