Medical Students Back From Ukraine Can't Be Accomodated In Indian Colleges, Centre Tells Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the Medical students who returned from Ukraine and seeking Medical education in India for tomorrow, September 16. One of the petitioner, advocate Ashwarya Sinha had filed a petition on behalf of Medical students who have been evacuated from Ukraine and seeking permission to continue Medical study in India. The counsel representing the Central Government informed that they have filed an affidavit on which the bench hearing this case adjourn it till tomorrow.

Central Government has told the Supreme Court that Ukraine returned medical students cannot be admitted in Indian universities as National Medical Commission Act doesn't allow it. The Centre also stated that students went to foreign countries due to two reasons - poor merit in NEET and affordability. If it allows poor merit students in premier medical colleges in India, this can lead to other litigations and it will create hassle in the fee structure also.

Advocate Ashwarya Sinha said that evacuated Indian students who returned from Ukraine due to war with Russia this year should be declared as "War Victims/Protected Persons" under the Geneva Convention of 1949 and should be accommodated in Indian Medical Colleges as any further delay would hamper their career.

Earlier Centre had told Supreme Court that MEA is examining the matter of Ukraine returned medical students and might take some decisions in their favour to continue their studies in India. Centre had further told the court that it will also consult the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) before taking any decision.