  • Home
  • Education
  • Medical, Paramedical Colleges Reopen In Karnataka

Medical, Paramedical Colleges Reopen In Karnataka

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 1, 2020 11:15 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Classes In Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha Medical Colleges To Resume From Today
Odisha Medical Colleges To Reopen From Today
World AIDS Day 2020: Date, History, Current Theme, Importance, Significance
Karnataka To Implement Digital Learning In Government Higher Educational Institutions
Education Minister Asks RGU Degree Holders To Help Develop Lives Of At Least 3 Persons
Assam Plans To Reopen Nursery To Primary Schools From January 1, If No COVID Spike
Medical, Paramedical Colleges Reopen In Karnataka
Medical, Paramedical Colleges Reopen In Karnataka
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

Read || Classes In Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha Medical Colleges To Resume From Today

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis. According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance.

The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
VITEEE 2021 Registration Begins At Vit.ac.in, Know How To Apply
VITEEE 2021 Registration Begins At Vit.ac.in, Know How To Apply
Classes In Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha Medical Colleges To Resume From Today
Classes In Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha Medical Colleges To Resume From Today
Odisha Medical Colleges To Reopen From Today
Odisha Medical Colleges To Reopen From Today
World AIDS Day 2020: Date, History, Current Theme, Importance, Significance
World AIDS Day 2020: Date, History, Current Theme, Importance, Significance
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Round 2 Allotment Letter At Mcc.nic.in
NEET Counselling 2020: MCC Releases Round 2 Allotment Letter At Mcc.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................