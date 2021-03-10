Medical Entrance Exam, NEET, Date To Be Announced This Week: Official

  • Home
Once the date is announced and the application forms are released by the NTA, the candidates will be able to apply for the entrance examination.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 6:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

The schedule of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will be announced this week, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Vineet Joshi, told NDTV. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held only once, he confirmed.

The NEET 2021 details will be shared on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Once the date is announced and the application forms are released by the NTA, the candidates will be able to apply for the entrance examination.

NEET is the single entrance examination held in the country for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. For admission to postgraduate courses, the National Board of Examination (NBE) conducts entrance exam.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said the government was exploring the possibility of holding the exam multiple times in the year.

Regarding the NEET exam syllabus, the Minister had said that the medical entrance test will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in board exam syllabus.

NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Registration NEET 2021 Date
