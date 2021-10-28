Medical Council To Provide 1 Year Provisional Recognition To All PG Courses

MCC has decided to provide one year special recognition to all postgraduate courses

Medical Council Commission (MCC) has decided to provide one year special recognition to all postgraduate courses. MCC has asked all the state medical councils to register all the National Medical Commission (NMC) permitted PG courses and PG students have passed during the academic year 2020-21.

The commission has taken this decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic so that students do not face any problem while registering their additional qualifications.

MCC released a communique and said: “In view of the COVID Pandemic, the system of physical inspection at the time of examination could not be followed as prescribed by the regulation and therefore, the process of recognition of new PG courses, recognition against the increased intake of PG courses and renewal of recognition of PG courses could not be completed.“

Explaining the requirement of this step, MCC further added, “Keeping in view of the extraordinary situation arising out of COVID Pandemic, Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) has decided to provide One year provisional recognition to all the PG courses which includes Broad and Super-Specialty courses for academic year 2020-21, so that the Postgraduate Medical students do not face any difficulty while registering their additional qualification with the registering authorities.”

MCC has requested that all the State Medical Council may register all the PG courses which are shown as permitted on the National Medical Commission (NMC) website and, PG students have passed during the academic year 2020-21 through the notice.