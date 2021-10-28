  • Home
  • Education
  • Medical Council To Provide 1 Year Provisional Recognition To All PG Courses

Medical Council To Provide 1 Year Provisional Recognition To All PG Courses

Medical Council Commission (MCC) has decided to provide one year special recognition to all postgraduate courses.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 10:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Multidisciplinary Approach In Higher Education
AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 21-22: Classes For Fresh Batch To Start By Nov 30
DUK Professor In Stanford University's List Of Top 2% Scientists
Laptops To 45,313 SC, ST Students Under Vidyakiranam Project: Kerala CM
PM Modi To Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow
Nod Sought For Additional 800 MBBS Seats This Year: Tamil Nadu Health Minister
Medical Council To Provide 1 Year Provisional Recognition To All PG Courses
MCC has decided to provide one year special recognition to all postgraduate courses
New Delhi:

Medical Council Commission (MCC) has decided to provide one year special recognition to all postgraduate courses. MCC has asked all the state medical councils to register all the National Medical Commission (NMC) permitted PG courses and PG students have passed during the academic year 2020-21.

The commission has taken this decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic so that students do not face any problem while registering their additional qualifications.

MCC released a communique and said: “In view of the COVID Pandemic, the system of physical inspection at the time of examination could not be followed as prescribed by the regulation and therefore, the process of recognition of new PG courses, recognition against the increased intake of PG courses and renewal of recognition of PG courses could not be completed.“

Explaining the requirement of this step, MCC further added, “Keeping in view of the extraordinary situation arising out of COVID Pandemic, Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) has decided to provide One year provisional recognition to all the PG courses which includes Broad and Super-Specialty courses for academic year 2020-21, so that the Postgraduate Medical students do not face any difficulty while registering their additional qualification with the registering authorities.”

MCC has requested that all the State Medical Council may register all the PG courses which are shown as permitted on the National Medical Commission (NMC) website and, PG students have passed during the academic year 2020-21 through the notice.

Click here for more Education News
MCC medical counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Challenging OBC, EWS Quota In NEET On November 16
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Challenging OBC, EWS Quota In NEET On November 16
DU Wins Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Awards 2021
DU Wins Clarivate India Research Excellence Citations Awards 2021
Bihar BEd CET Counselling: Spot Round Admission Begins From Today
Bihar BEd CET Counselling: Spot Round Admission Begins From Today
Centre Must Forthwith Notify Norms Of Teacher-Pupil Ratio For Special Schools: Supreme Court
Centre Must Forthwith Notify Norms Of Teacher-Pupil Ratio For Special Schools: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................