  • Home
  • Education
  • Medical Colleges, Hospitals In All Districts: Karnataka Minister

Medical Colleges, Hospitals In All Districts: Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka Government aims at setting up medical colleges with hospitals in all the districts of the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 14, 2020 1:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Post-Matric Hostels In Karnataka To Re-Open From November 17: Minister
Students, Research Scholars Await Government Scholarships Amidst Pandemic
IP University Starts Registration For MCA Counselling; Register Till November 17
AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Vivekananda Statue In JNU Campus
Indian Railways Launches BTech, MBA, MSc Programmes; Details Here
Medical Colleges, Hospitals In All Districts: Karnataka Minister
Medical Colleges, Hospitals In All Districts: Karnataka Minister
Chitradurga:

The Karnataka Government aims at setting up medical colleges with hospitals in all the districts of the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday. "Our Chief Minister wants to set up a medical college and hospital in every district of the state. In this direction, we are laying foundation for four medical colleges," Dr Sudhakar was speaking to reporters after inspecting a site for the medical college here.

According to him, the Karnataka Government has released a grant of Rs 50 crore after sanctioning the medical college. The building would come up in the next two-and-a-half years.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a medical college and hospital at Haveri, which would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. The other medical colleges coming up are at Dr Sudhakar's home constituency Chikkaballapura, at Yadgir and at Chikkamagaluru.

Dr Sudhakar told reporters in Chitradurga that the foundation for the medical colleges at Yadgir and Chikkaballapura would be laid before December 31.

Click here for more Education News
Medical Colleges Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tributes To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tributes To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary
UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared At Upsee.nic.in
UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared At Upsee.nic.in
Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages
Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages
'Bande Utkala Janani' Will Be Part Of Odisha School Curriculum In Class 9, 10
'Bande Utkala Janani' Will Be Part Of Odisha School Curriculum In Class 9, 10
Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata
Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata
.......................... Advertisement ..........................