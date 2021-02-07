At Least One Medical, Technical College With Course In Regional Languages In Each State: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his vision to open at least one medical college and one technical college in every Indian state which would impart higher education in regional languages. During his on-going Assam visit, he laid the foundation of two new medical colleges in Assam. While addressing a gathering at the launch of ‘Assam Mala’ scheme he said that new medical colleges would help more and more doctors to reach remote areas and communicate to the locals in their vernacular languages. He promised setting up of these institutions after the upcoming state assembly elections in April.

He further elaborated on the plans to expand the higher education infrastructure in Assam as he said, “One technical college and one medical college soon will be opened in the Assamese language”.

The colleges will be built in two districts of Assam namely-- Biswanath and Charaideo. While highlighting the health and infrastructure development in Assam, the Prime Minister said “Until 2016 there were only six medical colleges in the state but six more were added in just five years. The number of seats in medical colleges have gone up from 725 to 1,600”.

Till 2016, Assam had only 6 medical colleges.



In the last 5 years, we've started work on 6 more medical colleges!



- PM Shri @narendramodi #NaMoWithNewAssam



Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. pic.twitter.com/EYVqg8bofj — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 7, 2021

The Medical College and Hospital at Biswanath will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 565 crore and Rs 557 crore will be spent on the facility at Charaideo. They will have 100 seats each and will serve as a hub of medical education and also improve doctor-to-patient ratio.

While talking about the on-going project of AIIMS Guwahati, the Prime Minister assured that the Institute will become fully functional in the next few years and will help to drive development in the North-east region. In line with boosting medical and healthcare facilities, the Union government has already launched 350 hospitals under the umbrella of ‘Ayushman Bharat’.

(with inputs from PTI)