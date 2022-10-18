  • Home
  • Education
  • Medical College With Courses In Tamil Planned: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Medical College With Courses In Tamil Planned: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said she would consult the Chief Minister Rangasamy to work out the logistics to open a Tamil medium-based medical college.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 4:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Gets National Intellectual Property Awards 2021, 2022
BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens
Implement Syllabus Of Cyber Security Course At UG, PG Levels Across All Streams: UGC To Universities, Colleges
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start ECA Quota Admission Trials Today
Delhi University Postpones Release Of CSAS 1st Allotment List For UG Admission
DU Aspirants From CBSE Rise Despite 40 Per Cent Decline In Total Applications; Dip From Few State Boards
Medical College With Courses In Tamil Planned: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor
Medical college in Tamil is planned
Puducherry:

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Tuesday that the territorial government proposes to start a medical college offering MBBS course in Tamil medium. Speaking to reporters after participating in a function held to honour senior citizens, she said she would consult the Chief Minister Rangasamy to work out the logistics to open a Tamil medium-based medical college.

"A committee will be formed to prepare books in Tamil for medical education," she said. She said neither the Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah was imposing any language on the people. The Prime Minister has been stating that professional colleges in the mother tongue could be of help for students to acquire knowledge, she said.

On the shortfall in availability of milk through the government-owned PONLAIT, a cooperative milk producers organisation, she said that as against 1.5 lakh litres procured daily from Karnataka to supplement local production, there was a deficit in availability of milk from that State. "We are, however, taking steps to ease the situation," said the Lieutenant Governor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
IIT Madras Gets National Intellectual Property Awards 2021, 2022
IIT Madras Gets National Intellectual Property Awards 2021, 2022
AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Registration Details
AIMA MAT December 2022 Registration Begins; Exam Date, Registration Details
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Announces Further Addition Of 242 MBBS Seats In Round One Seat Matrix
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Announces Further Addition Of 242 MBBS Seats In Round One Seat Matrix
BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens
BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens
.......................... Advertisement ..........................