  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET: Madras High Court Directs Centre To Form Committee To Decide On OBC Reservation In All-India Quota

NEET: Madras High Court Directs Centre To Form Committee To Decide On OBC Reservation In All-India Quota

The committee comprising representatives from Centre, state and Medical Council of India should be constituted within three months, the High Court said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 2:04 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: 8 Common Mistakes to Avoid On The Exam Day
NEET: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Approves 7.5 Per Cent Quota For Government School Students In Medical Colleges
Change "Illegible" Photo, Signature: Test Agency To NEET Candidates
NEET, JEE Postponed, Glitches In DU Mock Online Exam: Education News Of The Week
"Celebration Day": Students React To JEE Main, Advanced And NEET Postponement
Decision On JEE Main, NEET 2020 In A Few Hours: Education Minister
NEET: Madras High Court Directs Centre To Form Committee To Decide On OBC Reservation In All-India Quota
High Court Directs Centre To Form Committee On OBC Reservation
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central Government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission. Such a committee comprising representatives from Centre, state and Medical Council of India should be constituted within three months, the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also made it clear that any decision made by the committee shall be applicable only from the next academic year. Asserting that there was no legal bar in providing OBC reservation in AIQ seats as contended by the MCI, the bench said it was not passing a positive order to provide the reservation only in view of settled law that courts cannot interfere in policy matters of the government, unless in cases where fundamental rights are affected.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"Reservation is not a legal or fundamental right," the court added. The bench passed the order on the batch of petitions moved by the Tamil Nadu government, the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties challenging the decision of the Centre not to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission. Disposing of the petitions, the court also observed that it is open for the Centre to pass any legislation to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission.

Click here for more Education News
NEET All India Quota Counselling NEET admision in Tamil Nadu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MPBSE To Declare Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
Live | MPBSE To Declare Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
IIT Madras Research Can Help Reduce Vibrations In Automobiles
IIT Madras Research Can Help Reduce Vibrations In Automobiles
Odisha Matric Exam (Class 10) Result On July 29
Odisha Matric Exam (Class 10) Result On July 29
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Today, Where And How To Check
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Today, Where And How To Check
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against UGC’s Final Exam Guidelines Today
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against UGC’s Final Exam Guidelines Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................