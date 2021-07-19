  • Home
  • Education
  • Medical Admission: Madras High Court Asks Centre To Make Known Its Stand On OBC Quota

Medical Admission: Madras High Court Asks Centre To Make Known Its Stand On OBC Quota

NEET 2021: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre to make known its stand on implementation of OBC reservation under the All India Quota (AIQ) in the seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for admission in medical and dental courses for 2021-22.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 7:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

More Tamil Nadu Cities Included For NEET Says Centre, As State Renews Plea To Scrap NEET
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Meets Union Education Minister, Discusses NEET Issues
Careers360 Launches ‘NEET 2021 Crash Course’ For Medical Aspirants
NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Changed; New Details Here
Majority Of Representations To Panel Said "They Don't Want NEET": Justice Rajan
NEET 2021 Live Updates: Medical Exam To Have Optional Questions, Registration Begins
Medical Admission: Madras High Court Asks Centre To Make Known Its Stand On OBC Quota
Madras High Court directs centre to make known its stand on NEET OBC quota
Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre to make known its stand on implementation of OBC reservation under the All India Quota (AIQ) in the seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu for admission in medical and dental courses for 2021-22.

RecommendedAakash NEET Free Mock Test  Click Here  || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect when the contempt petition from the DMK came up for further hearing today. In its July 27, 2020 order, the first bench, then led by Chief Justice A P Sahi, had held that there was no constitutional and legal impediment to the extension of reservation for OBCs in the state-surrendered seats.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

It directed the Central government to constitute a committee, consisting of State medical authorities and the Medical and Dental Councils of India in providing reservation for Other Backward Class (OBCs) under the AIQ in state-run colleges. The court also directed the Centre to decide on the percentage, in three months then.

Contending that this order was not given full effect to, T K S Elangovan of the DMK filed the present contempt petition. The matter came up today and after listening to the arguments of applicant's senior counsel P Wilson, the bench opined that the Centre has to implement the July 2020 order of the High Court, which was also confirmed by the Supreme Court in December the same year. After directing the Centre to file a report on providing 69 per cent reservation, as demanded by the DMK, the bench adjourned the matter till July 26.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Tamil Nadu Medical Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News
Live | CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News
Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Result Date, Direct Link, Official Website
Live | Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Result Date, Direct Link, Official Website
Goa HSSC Results: 99.40 Per Cent Students Pass; Girls Perform Better
Goa HSSC Results: 99.40 Per Cent Students Pass; Girls Perform Better
Pondicherry HSC Results 2021: All 14,674 Students Of Class 12 Declared Pass, Promoted
Pondicherry HSC Results 2021: All 14,674 Students Of Class 12 Declared Pass, Promoted
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Karnataka To Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Karnataka To Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................