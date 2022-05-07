MEA Announces Logo Design Contest For Forthcoming G20 Presidency Of India; Winner To Get Rs 1.5 Lakh

Image credit: mygov.in MEA announces logo design contest for the forthcoming G20 Presidency of India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited logo designs for the forthcoming G20 Presidency of India from students, participants. The logo design contest is open to all citizens of India. The Logo should reflect, nationwide and internationally, a uniquely "Indian" G20. The participants will have to submit their entries at the creative corner section of the official website-- mygov.in. The last date to submit the logo design is June 7, 2022 (upto 11 pm). Entries submitted through any other medium/mode will not be considered for evaluation.

"The Logo should reflect, nationwide and internationally, a uniquely “Indian” G20. In this context, logo should represent the following elements: (i) One or more of India’s G20 thematic priorities such as sustainable development for all, human- centric approach, equitable and resilient growth, lifestyle for environment, world as one family and multilateral partnerships; (ii) Amritkaal – India’s next 25 years journey from 75 to 100, which is both futuristic and inclusive; (iii) The logo design should include artistic expressions of colour combination/arrangements in the National Tricolour; (iv) ‘G20’ should be reflected prominently in the logo," according to the official website.

"In addition, the following elements would be desirable: (i) The Indian symbols derived from or reflecting the Indian culture, heritage, philosophy, architecture, national symbols, economic progress, scientific achievement, unity in diversity etc. (ii) India’s G20 Presidency as a guiding voice for the world, navigating through contemporary global challenges. (iii) Texts used in the logo design should be in English," it said.

One participant will submit only one entry. Multiple entries from the same entrant will not be considered and will be rejected. The logo design must be original and should not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, and must not infringe on the intellectual rights of any third party. MEA does not bear any responsibility for copyright violations or infringements of intellectual property carried out by the participants., it said.

MEA reserves the right to cancel or amend all or any part of this contest and/ or terms and conditions/ technical parameters/ evaluation criteria. However, any changes, or the cancellation of the contest, will be updated on the MyGov platform. It would be the responsibility of the participant to keep himself/herself informed of any changes in the Terms and Conditions/ Technical Parameters/ Evaluation Criteria stated for this Contest.

The participant should make sure that his/her MyGov profile is accurate and updated since MEA would be using this for further communication. This includes details such as name, photo, complete postal address, email ID and phone number. Entries with incomplete profiles would not be considered.

All the entries received by MEA would be assessed by a high-level committee for selecting the entries/logos. The decision of the committee shall be final and binding. Entries would be judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, technical excellence, simplicity, artistic merit and visual impact and how well they communicate the elements that need to be reflected.

The winners will be notified through email address that is provided along with the submission. The MyGov portal shall also display the name of winners. The winner will get a whopping prize of Rs 1,50,000. The next five best entries will receive Rs 15,000 each. Following that the next five shortlisted entries shall get Rs 10,000 each. The prize money will be payable after deduction of TDS, it said.

All winners would be required to give the copyright of the design to the Government of India. Prize money will be transferred to the winner only through electronic transfer as per the bank details submitted by the winner via email.

"The winning entries/logos would be the intellectual property of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the winners shall not exercise any right over it. The winning entries/logos can be used by the Ministry of External Affairs for promotional and display purposes, IEC (Information, Education and Communication) materials and also for any other use as may be deemed appropriate," it said.

The name/title should be original and must not infringe on the Intellectual Property Rights of any third party. Each entry should be accompanied by a brief description of the logo and how best it encapsulates its essence. MEA will have the unfettered right to modify the prize-winning entries/logos or add/delete any info/design feature in any form to it.

"G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance. India will hold the Presidency of the G20, for the first time, from 01 December 2022 to 30 November 2023, culminating in the G20 Summit in 2023. During its Presidency, India will set the agenda for the year, and have an opportunity to shape discussions and outcomes in a range of global issues ranging from climate and environment, trade and investment, health, agriculture, digital economy, energy, anti-corruption, employment, education, tourism and culture," reads the official website.