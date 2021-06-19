  • Home
MDU Date Sheet 2021: Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, has released the MDU date sheet 2021 for different programmes.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 10:10 am IST

New Delhi:

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, has released the MDU date sheet 2021 for different programmes. Theory MDU date sheets of online examination have been released for various programmes including Diploma in Economic Data Analysis 1st semester examinations, MBA (BE) 3rd semester (full/re-appear) and 4th semester (only reappear) examinations, MBA (General) 3rd semester (full/re-appear) and 4th semester (only re-appear) examinations, and MBA (Hons) 3rd (full/re-appear) semester examinations.

The detailed date sheet can be accessed from the official website-- mdu.ac.in.

Students are required to attempt any five questions carrying equal marks. In case of unequal distribution of marks, the students shall be required to attempt as many parts irrespective of questions of their choice that constitutes maximum marks.

All the students will be required to follow the national guidelines related to COVID-19 as issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs or State Government.

Students must follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for online descriptive exams available on the university website.

Before answering the question paper, the candidates should ensure that they have been supplied with the correct question paper.

“Complaints in this regard, if any, shall not be entertained after the examination,” MDU said in its official statement.

Direct Link To MDU Date Sheet 2021

