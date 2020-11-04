MDI Gurgaon: Fill Application Form By November 27; Know Eligibility Criteria, Schedule

MDI Gurgaon: Fill Application Form By November 27; Know Eligibility Criteria

Management Development Institute, Gurgaon has started the registration process for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM- HRM & IB) programme in online mode. Candidates can fill the application form of MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme till November 27, 2020. MDI Gurgaon will consider CAT or GMAT score while shortlisting candidates for the final admission.

MDI Gurgaon PGDM application form schedule





Events Dates Starting of MDI Gurgaon PGDM admission form Available Last date to register for MDI Gurgaon PGDM admission November 27, 2020





MDI Gurgaon PGDM Eligibility Criteria

Prior to filling the application form of MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme, candidates should check its eligibility first.

Eligibility for PGDM/ PGDM- HRM

Candidates should have done their 50% marks or its equivalent CGPA in class X and XII

Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline with minimum 3 years of duration with have 50% marks in total aggregate

Eligibility for PGDM- IB

Candidates should have 50% marks in both class X & XII along with bachelor’s degree (4 years duration) with having 50% marks or its equivalent CGPA in any discipline

Candidates should have a minimum of 1 year of work experience after qualification of bachelor’s degree as on December 31, 2020

Steps to fill MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme

Step 1- Visit the official website of MDI Gurgaon and read all the requirements, after that enter Email ID and proceed

Step 2- Now candidates will be redirected to a new window, where they need to provide few basic details

Step 3- After entering required detail, click on “Proceed” tab

Step 4- Candidates will receive an OTP on the provided number, enter the same and click on “Verify” button

Step 5- Now candidates will land on a new page where they need to click on the “Proceed” button to fill the application form of MDI Gurgaon

Step 6- In the application form of MDI Gurgaon, candidates need to fill all the required fields

Step 7- Click on “Proceed to pay” tab to pay the fees for registration form

Step 8- Pay the required application fee for MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme 2021

Step 9- Take a print out of fee receipt and application form for future reference

MDI Gurgaon PGDM Selection Process

MDI Gurgaon selection process will consist of two stages which are as follows:

Stage 1- Shortlisting of candidates

MDI Gurgaon will shortlist candidates on the basis of CAT and GMAT score. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the selection round.

Stage 2- Selection round (WAT & PI)

All the candidates which meet the required cutoff, they will be shortlisted and will have to take part in the Written Ability Test (WAT) followed by Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI)