MDI Gurgaon: Fill Application Form By November 27; Know Eligibility Criteria, Schedule
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon will close the registration window for PGDM admission on November 27.
Management Development Institute, Gurgaon has started the registration process for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM- HRM & IB) programme in online mode. Candidates can fill the application form of MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme till November 27, 2020. MDI Gurgaon will consider CAT or GMAT score while shortlisting candidates for the final admission.
MDI Gurgaon PGDM application form schedule
Events
Dates
Starting of MDI Gurgaon PGDM admission form
Available
Last date to register for MDI Gurgaon PGDM admission
November 27, 2020
MDI Gurgaon PGDM Eligibility Criteria
Prior to filling the application form of MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme, candidates should check its eligibility first.
Eligibility for PGDM/ PGDM- HRM
Candidates should have done their 50% marks or its equivalent CGPA in class X and XII
Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline with minimum 3 years of duration with have 50% marks in total aggregate
Eligibility for PGDM- IB
Candidates should have 50% marks in both class X & XII along with bachelor’s degree (4 years duration) with having 50% marks or its equivalent CGPA in any discipline
Candidates should have a minimum of 1 year of work experience after qualification of bachelor’s degree as on December 31, 2020
Steps to fill MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme
Step 1- Visit the official website of MDI Gurgaon and read all the requirements, after that enter Email ID and proceed
Step 2- Now candidates will be redirected to a new window, where they need to provide few basic details
Step 3- After entering required detail, click on “Proceed” tab
Step 4- Candidates will receive an OTP on the provided number, enter the same and click on “Verify” button
Step 5- Now candidates will land on a new page where they need to click on the “Proceed” button to fill the application form of MDI Gurgaon
Step 6- In the application form of MDI Gurgaon, candidates need to fill all the required fields
Step 7- Click on “Proceed to pay” tab to pay the fees for registration form
Step 8- Pay the required application fee for MDI Gurgaon PGDM programme 2021
Step 9- Take a print out of fee receipt and application form for future reference
MDI Gurgaon PGDM Selection Process
MDI Gurgaon selection process will consist of two stages which are as follows:
Stage 1- Shortlisting of candidates
MDI Gurgaon will shortlist candidates on the basis of CAT and GMAT score. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the selection round.
Stage 2- Selection round (WAT & PI)
All the candidates which meet the required cutoff, they will be shortlisted and will have to take part in the Written Ability Test (WAT) followed by Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI)