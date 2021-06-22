MCD, Delhi Government Teachers Should Ensure Smooth Transition Of Students To Class 6: Manish Sisodia

Every year, nearly 1.7 lakh students from municipal schools join those run by the Delhi government in Class 6

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said there is a need to increase collaboration between municipal and Delhi government teachers for a smooth transition of students in Class 6 from MCD schools to those run by the city government.

Every year, nearly 1.7 lakh students from municipal schools join those run by the Delhi government in Class 6. Manish Sisodia said only 76 per cent of the children enrolled in class 6 in Delhi government schools could be reached for semi-online classes.

He chaired a meeting with Municipal Commissioners of North, South and East Delhi Corporations for smooth integration of students joining Class 6 in DoE schools from MCD feeder Schools.

Pointing out the areas that need improvement in the transition of students, Mr Sisodia said, "We need correct contact details of students joining Delhi government Schools from municipal schools so that their class 6 teachers can reach out to them quickly." At the beginning of the session last year, the phone number of only about 30-35 per cent students were correct.

"As a result, a large number of students could not be engaged right from the beginning and therefore they could not get the worksheets or participate in semi-online classes. "Delhi Government School teachers made special efforts to find the whereabouts of these children but eventually only 76 pc of the children enrolled in class 6 of Delhi Government schools could be reached. To prevent the repeat of the same situation this year, the officers of DoE and MCD to devise a plan where the Class 5 teacher of feeder MCD schools partners with Class 6 teacher of Delhi government school," Mr Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, said the students and teachers have faced a lot of mental and physical challenges due to the Covid crisis and closure of schools.

"We should ensure that the students transitioning from MCD to DoE schools should get the same emotional and learning support from their teachers as students in other classes of DoE schools. Joint efforts between MCD school teachers and DoE school teachers will help tremendously in getting the correct contact details of such students and strengthening the bond between teachers and their students.

"MCD teachers of class 5 should meet the teachers of class 6 in Delhi Government school and together both of them call the students over phone. In case the phone number is incorrect, the MCD teachers may go back to their schools and with the help of other students and their own contact get the updated contact details. This will save time and effort of their counterpart in DoE schools," Mr Sisodia added.

Similarly, not just contact details, the MCD teachers may also share about their students like their special circumstances, if any, including but not limited to death of parent, emotional support requirement, medical history etc, so that DoE schools are better prepared to support these students, the minister emphasised.

During the meeting, it was also decided to host a combined Parent Teachers Meeting (PTM) for students’ joining grade 6 this year.

"This would be a special PTM, following Covid protocol where MCD and DoE teachers will meet with the parents together in July," Mr Sisodia said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)