MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats

NEET PG counselling latest news

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn and added seats from the round-2 seat matrix. The addition to MCC NEET PG seats has been done as new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of round-1 of PG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received after the start of Round-1 NEET counselling, an MCC statement said. Therefore, as many as 176 MD, MS and PG DNB seats are being added to the seat matrix of round-2 of PG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates, it added.

MCC will start the processing of seat allotment for round-2 NEET PG counselling 2022 between October 17 and October 18. As per the NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule, MCC will declare the NEET PG second-round seat allotment result on October 19. Candidates can report to the allotted institute between October 20 and 26, 2022.

Rims Medical College, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, Late Shri Lakhi Ram Agrawal Memorial Government. Medical College, Chhattisgarh; Northern Railway Central Hospital, Delhi; Government Medical College, Baroda, Gujarat; Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Hospital, Mumbai; Grant Medical College, Mumbai; Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences, Manipur; Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College , Brahmapur, Odisha; Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Uttar Pradesh and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata, West Bengal are some of the PG medical colleges which have increased seats to its PG programmes for round-2 counselling.