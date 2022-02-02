  • Home
  • Education
  • MCC Withdraws NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

MCC Withdraws NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

NEET UG Counselling: The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result has been withdrawn due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU. The final result will be released later today at mcc.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 5:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling To End Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 From February 3
MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final Result Soon
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check
MCC Withdraws NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
MCC has withdrawn NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling has withdrawn the round 1 seat allotment result released earlier today. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result has been withdrawn due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU. The final result will be released later today at mcc.gov.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

An MCC statement issued in this regard said: “Due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS, BHU final result of UG Round-1 Counselling 2021 which was uploaded at around 03:00 PM (02.02.2022) is being pulled down & a revised final result will be uploaded today on the official website of MCC, DGHS.”

“Candidates are advised to wait for the revised final result of Round-1 UG 2021 Counselling before proceeding for reporting after downloading a fresh provisional allotment letter. The Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 will begin from 10:00 AM of 03.02.2022,” it further added.

According to the earlier schedule, candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 1 result today would be able to report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 2 and February 7.

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad Schools Put Up 'Science Walls' To Inculcate Scientific Temper In Children
Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad Schools Put Up 'Science Walls' To Inculcate Scientific Temper In Children
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling To End Tomorrow
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling To End Tomorrow
TANUVAS 2022: Rank List Released For UG Admission; Here's How To Check
TANUVAS 2022: Rank List Released For UG Admission; Here's How To Check
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................