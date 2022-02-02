MCC Withdraws NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

MCC has withdrawn NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling has withdrawn the round 1 seat allotment result released earlier today. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result has been withdrawn due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS and BHU. The final result will be released later today at mcc.gov.in.

An MCC statement issued in this regard said: “Due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS, BHU final result of UG Round-1 Counselling 2021 which was uploaded at around 03:00 PM (02.02.2022) is being pulled down & a revised final result will be uploaded today on the official website of MCC, DGHS.”

“Candidates are advised to wait for the revised final result of Round-1 UG 2021 Counselling before proceeding for reporting after downloading a fresh provisional allotment letter. The Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 will begin from 10:00 AM of 03.02.2022,” it further added.

According to the earlier schedule, candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG counselling round 1 result today would be able to report for admission at the allotted colleges between February 2 and February 7.

This year, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats, including seats at central and deemed universities -- round 1, round 2, mop-up round ad stray vacancy round.