Madras Christian College Will Strive To Contextualise Development, Says College Principal Paul Wilson

Madras Christian College

The Madras Christian College here has ventured into innovation, research, and resource mobilisation as part of its educational mission, the college Principal Paul Wilson said on Saturday. "The college would continue to strive hard to appropriate and contextualise the developments in education by tuning itself with the current trends and fulfilling the vision of the founding fathers", he said at the 43rd Graduation Day of the college.

Former Governor of Odisha M M Rajendran, the chief guest on the occasion, said youths of today are the future of the country. "You (youth) are the fortunate few, as not many in the college going age group of 17-23 years get this opportunity." the former IAS officer said after presenting the degrees to the students.

"If you become one of the very best in your field, it does not matter which field you are in. What matters is, besides gaining name and fame in the chosen field, it helps the country march ahead, and it helps your fellow human beings lead a better life," he said. A total of 1,919 students from the batches of 2018-21 got the degree certificates at the Graduation Day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)