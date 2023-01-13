  • Home
  • Education
  • MCC Warns Medical Aspirants Of ‘Fake’ Notice On NEET UG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Admission Date

MCC Warns Medical Aspirants Of ‘Fake’ Notice On NEET UG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Admission Date

MCC warns medical aspirants against a fake public notice claiming that the last date of admission against the NEET UG special stray vacancy round is January 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 13, 2023 9:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Merit List Today At Bfuhs.ac.in
Know What Is NEET UG 2023 Syllabus; Update On Registration Date
UP AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On January 14
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule For BDS Courses Out; Check Dates
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round 2 Registration Begins; Merit List On January 12
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Provisional Result Out For BDS, BSc Nursing Programme
MCC Warns Medical Aspirants Of ‘Fake’ Notice On NEET UG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Admission Date
MCC warns students against fake notice on admission date
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee has warned medical aspirants against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the special stray vacancy round admission last date. The fake notice dated January 10 says that the last date of admission against the NEET UG special stray vacancy round for the vacant MBBS and BDS seats of all India quota, central university, central institute and deemed university quota is January 20, 2023.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

“Since Medical Counselling Committee is in receipt of representations from several states regarding the extension of last date of admission for UG counselling 2022-23, the competent authorities have decided that the timeline for AIQ counselling and State counselling should be on the same lines,” the fake notification said.

It further added that all the state counselling bodies are informed that the last date of admission against the state quota seats has been extended till January 20.

However rejecting it, the MCC has taken to its website to confirm that the notice being circulated is fake and has asked the medical aspirants not to take cognizance of such fake letters and notice and also not to forward or share fake information with any other groups.

“Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities. Candidates are also advised to lodge a complaint in Cyber Crime Cell or an FIR,” MCC added.

Click here for more Education News
MCC National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Window Open; Editable Fields, Key Points
JEE Main 2023 Application Form Correction Window Open; Editable Fields, Key Points
Swaminarayan Tradition May Have Motivated Prime Minister To Bring NEP: Union Education Minister
Swaminarayan Tradition May Have Motivated Prime Minister To Bring NEP: Union Education Minister
JMI Vice-Chancellor Requests President Murmu To Grant ‘Institute of Eminence’ Status To The University
JMI Vice-Chancellor Requests President Murmu To Grant ‘Institute of Eminence’ Status To The University
JNU Very Good At Writing History On Falsified Foundations, Tamil Nadu 'Most Hinduised' State: Vice-Chancellor
JNU Very Good At Writing History On Falsified Foundations, Tamil Nadu 'Most Hinduised' State: Vice-Chancellor
20,000 Youths Trained Under Skill India In Meghalaya: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20,000 Youths Trained Under Skill India In Meghalaya: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................