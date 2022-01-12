  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling will start from today, January 12.

MCC To Start Registrations For NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Today; Check Details
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling will start from today, January 12. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the NEET counselling will keep the registration for NEET PG counselling process AIQ round 1 open till January 17. After NEET PG AIQ round 1 registration, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges between January 13 and January 17. While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 18 and January 19, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 22.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

Instead of the earlier two rounds of all India quota (AIQ) counselling, the candidates will be provided with four rounds of AIQ counselling -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. However, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states after completion of round 2 of AIQ, an MCC statement said.

After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.

Unlike previous years, the stray vacancy round for the 2021-22 academic session will be held online and will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, AIQ, or DNB seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted by the respective central universities, or the participating institutes.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/or University as well as State contributed seats is as follows:

(a) Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15 per cent

(b) Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 7.5 per cent

(c) Other Backward Classes (OBC) - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list - 27 per cent

(d) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - as per Central Government norms - 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms - 5 per cent

