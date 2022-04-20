  • Home
NEET SS 2021: Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 registration at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET SS counselling 2021 dates, NEET SS round 2 counselling facility will be available from April 20 to April 22.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 2:54 pm IST
MCC To Start NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Registration At Mcc.nic.in Today
NEET SS round 2 counselling to start today
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) round 2 counselling will start from today, April 20. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 registration at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET SS counselling 2021 dates, NEET SS round 2 counselling facility will be available from April 20 to April 22. Round 2 of NEET SS counselling result, as per the MCC NEET SS counselling dates will be declared on April 25.

While the NEET SS Choice Locking facility for round 2 counselling will be made available from today, applicants shortlisted against round 2 will have to report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30.

NEET SS 2021 Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration and payment

Step 2: Choice filling and locking for NEET 2021 SS counselling

Step 3: NEET SS seat allotment for round 2 and result publication

Step 4: Reporting

NEET SS 2021 was held on January 10, 2022 and the National Board of Examinations, or NBE, had released the NEET SS result 2021 on January 31.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty

