MCC To Start NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Registration At Mcc.nic.in Today
NEET SS 2021: Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 registration at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET SS counselling 2021 dates, NEET SS round 2 counselling facility will be available from April 20 to April 22.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) round 2 counselling will start from today, April 20. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 registration at mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET SS counselling 2021 dates, NEET SS round 2 counselling facility will be available from April 20 to April 22. Round 2 of NEET SS counselling result, as per the MCC NEET SS counselling dates will be declared on April 25.
While the NEET SS Choice Locking facility for round 2 counselling will be made available from today, applicants shortlisted against round 2 will have to report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30.
NEET SS 2021 Counselling Process
Step 1: Registration and payment
Step 2: Choice filling and locking for NEET 2021 SS counselling
Step 3: NEET SS seat allotment for round 2 and result publication
Step 4: Reporting
NEET SS 2021 was held on January 10, 2022 and the National Board of Examinations, or NBE, had released the NEET SS result 2021 on January 31.
