MCC Revises NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Dates; New Dates Here

NEET UG counselling 2022 dates revised

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling dates. While the last date of joining against the NEET UG round-2 counselling is November 28, the last date to join against the mop-up round is December 18. The last date to join against the mop-up round for all-India quota and deemed university quota is December 13. As per the MCC revised schedule, classes for MBBS and BDS will start on November 15.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” MCC said.

MCC Revised NEET UG Counselling: Direct Link

The counselling committee today, November 23, has released the list of candidates who have joined in the NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling in the AIQ, deemed and central universities and state quota seats in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. The list of candidates admitted up to round 2 counselling has been made available on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The MCC list containing candidate's name, roll number, quota name, category, institute code, institute name and courses are available on the official website.