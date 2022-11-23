MCC Reschedules NEET PG 2022 AIQ, State Counselling; Here’s New Dates
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2022: The official website of the counselling committee -- mcc.nic.in -- is hosting the revised NEET PG 2022 all-India quota and state quota counselling dates.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling dates. The mcc.nic.in website is hosting the revised NEET PG 2022 all-India quota and state quota counselling dates. While the last date for joining against the NEET PG round-2 counselling is November 24 for the AIQ seats, the last date to join against the state quota seats is November 29.
"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes and colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days." read the official MCC notice.
MCC NEET PG Counselling Dates
Events
All India Quota (AIQ) and Deemed and central Institutes
State Counselling
Mop up round
October 31 to November 18, 2022
November 18 to 25, 2022
Last date of joining
November 24, 2022
November 29, 2022
Stray vacancy
November 28 to 29, 2022
November 30 to December 2, 2022
Last date of joining
December 2, 2022
Commencement of academic sessions for PG courses
October 20, 2022, 2022
Earlier today, MCC had revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling dates. The last date of joining against the NEET UG round-2 counselling for state quota seats is November 28, while the last date to join against the mop-up round state quota seats is December 18. The last date to join against the mop-up round for all-India quota and deemed university quota is December 13.