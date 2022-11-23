MCC Reschedules NEET PG 2022 AIQ, State Counselling; Here’s New Dates

NEET PG counselling dates revised for AIQ and state quota seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling dates. The mcc.nic.in website is hosting the revised NEET PG 2022 all-India quota and state quota counselling dates. While the last date for joining against the NEET PG round-2 counselling is November 24 for the AIQ seats, the last date to join against the state quota seats is November 29.

"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes and colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days." read the official MCC notice.

MCC NEET PG Counselling Dates

Events All India Quota (AIQ) and Deemed and central Institutes State Counselling Mop up round October 31 to November 18, 2022 November 18 to 25, 2022 Last date of joining November 24, 2022 November 29, 2022 Stray vacancy November 28 to 29, 2022 November 30 to December 2, 2022 Last date of joining December 2, 2022 Commencement of academic sessions for PG courses October 20, 2022, 2022

Earlier today, MCC had revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling dates. The last date of joining against the NEET UG round-2 counselling for state quota seats is November 28, while the last date to join against the mop-up round state quota seats is December 18. The last date to join against the mop-up round for all-India quota and deemed university quota is December 13.