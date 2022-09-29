MCC Removes 2 More Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment

NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC withdraws two more seats from seat matrix

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn two more seats from the round-1 seat matrix. One each DNB quota seat from the unreserved category from Ursala Horsman Memorial Hospital, Bada Chuaraha Civil Lines, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and Sakshi Netralaya Rajiv Nagar Wardha Road, Nagpur, Maharashtra have been removed.

As per an MCC statement, the withdrawn seats from Ursala Horsman Memorial Hospital, Bada Chuaraha Civil Lines, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh are from Post MBBS Diploma Ophthalmology (NBDO) programme and the reason to withdraw the seat, MCC says, “Mail sent by NBE on 28.09.2022 as accreditation of the department is being withdrawn”. While another seat at Sakshi Netralaya, Nagpur, has been removed for DNB Ophthalmology or DOPH.

The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round 1, MCC statement added.

MCC has allowed the candidates to fill the choices in NEET PG 2022 counselling process again. Candidates however who are satisfied with their choices exercised earlier need not make any changes and the software will pick earlier locked choices of candidate for seat processing, MCC said. The MCC NEET PG 2022 counselling round-1 provisional and final seat allotment result has been scheduled to be declared tomorrow, September 30.

Candidates shortlisted in round-1 of NEET PG seat allotment will have to report to the allotted colleges between October 1 and October 7.