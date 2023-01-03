MCC Releases NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility, Rules

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling special stray vacancy round to fill the remaining vacant seats. After the completion of four rounds of NEET PG counselling, a total of 2,244 PG seats and 62 MDS seats remained vacant. The details of the vacant seats are available on the MCC website- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates previously registered on the MCC portal but not holding any seat in the previous rounds of NEET PG counselling of All India Counselling conducted by MCC or state quota are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round. However, those candidates who have already been allotted and joined a seat in AIQ or state counselling are ineligible for the special stray vacancy round. Candidates who were allotted a seat in AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round earlier but did not join the allotted seat are also ineligible. Also Read || MCC Issues Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Candidates; Warns Against Fake Websites, Agents

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Rules For Special Stray Vacancy Round

No fresh registration will take place in the special stray vacancy round. All pre-registered candidates who are not holding any seats are eligible to participate. However, candidates will have to do fresh choice filling as the earlier choices filled will become ‘Null & Void’. All registered candidates irrespective of their category are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to participate in the special stray vacancy round. The refundable deposit of candidates who do not join the allotted seats will be forfeited. Candidates who do not join the seats allotted will be debarred from appearing in NEET PG 2023 examination. Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents. Candidates participating in the special round will have to furnish an undertaking with respect to the allotment of seats at the time of choice filling on the MCC portal as under:

“I agree to participate in the Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022. I affirm that I am not holding any seat in the previous rounds of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 i.e All India Counselling conducted by MCC or State Quota Counselling.

I understand that these seats are precious in nature. Hence, if I am allotted a seat during the Special Stray Vacancy Round, I will join the allotted seat. If, due to any reason I do not join the allotted seat my security deposit of 50,000 /- will be forfeited and I will be debarred from taking NEET PG 2023. Also, any action including legal action may be taken by the Competent Authority against me.”