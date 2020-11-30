MCC To Release NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Allotment Letters Today

NEET Round 2 Counselling Result 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today reklease NEET UG counselling allotment letters. Candidates who were selected for the second round of counselling will be able to download their allotment letters from the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, candidates selected for the second round will have to report to the allotted institutes for admission up to December 8, 2020.

MCC announced NEET round 2 counselling result on November 28, instead of November 27, as mentioned on the official schedule.

MCC NEET Round Two Counselling Result -- Direct Link

How To Download NEET Allotment Letters

After the official release, follow these steps to download the allotment letters

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Go to UG Medical counselling

Under the Online Services section, click on ‘Allotment Letter Round 2’ (Link will be available soon)

Select round, enter roll number, date of birth and the security pin

Submit and download your allotment letter, take a printout

After this, MCC will start registration for the third or mop-up round of NEET UG counselling.

Registration for NEET counselling third round will begin on December 10 and results will be announced on December 17.

Candidates selected in the third round will have to report for admissions at institutes from December 18 to 26, 2020.