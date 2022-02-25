  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC To Release Round 2 Result Tomorrow

NEET Counselling UG 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling tomorrow, February 26.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 3:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment result will be available at mcc.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling on Saturday, February 26. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota and who had registered for the NEET UG round 2 counselling can check their seat allotment results on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates shortlisted in the final round 2 result to be displayed tomorrow can report for admission at the colleges by March 5, 2022. The NEET UG round 2 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window.

There will be two more rounds of AIQ NEET counselling 2021 – AIQ mop-up and AIQ stray vacancy round.

How To Check NEET Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit the official websit-- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the UG counselling tab
  3. Now, click on the link to check allotment results
  4. Login with your credentials, if required
  5. Download the seat allotment result

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
