MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be available at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of all India quota NEET UG 2021 counselling on Tuesday, February 1. Candidates who applied for MBBS and BDS admissions during the application window or during the extended application window on the MCC website can check their seat allotment results on mcc.nic.in.

The MCC on January 27 released provisional allotment results but later pulled it down in view of the “hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.” Later, it released a revised schedule and reopened the registration window. Originally, the seat allotment result was scheduled for January 29.

During the extended window, fresh candidates were allowed to register and pay the application fee. Already registered candidates were allowed to edit or modify their choices. Selected candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

There will be three more rounds of AIQ NEET counselling 2021 – AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up and AIQ stray vacancy round.

How To Check NEET Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on the UG counselling tab Now, click on the link to check allotment results Login with your credentials, if required Download the seat allotment result.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.