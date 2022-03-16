NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in
The MCC will end the registration process for the NEET UG 2021 counselling mop-up round today at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round will be closed today, March 16. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.
Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE
Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free!
Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round
- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
- Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
- Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login
- Fill in the application form and upload all documents
- Pay the application fees and click on submit
- Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.