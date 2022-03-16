NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

  • Home
The MCC will end the registration process for the NEET UG 2021 counselling mop-up round today at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 1:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET UG counselling process will be closed today
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round will be closed today, March 16. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  • Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  • Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login
  • Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  • Pay the application fees and click on submit
  • Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

