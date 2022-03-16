NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Mop-Up Round Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG counselling process will be closed today

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round will be closed today, March 16. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added additional MBBS and BDS seats in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and at Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link

Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees and click on submit

Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.