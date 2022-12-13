  • Home
  • Education
  • MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Reporting For MBBS, BDS Till 8 PM

MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Reporting For MBBS, BDS Till 8 PM

NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Candidates yet to report to the allotted medical colleges against the mop-up round can report to the respective allotted medical colleges by 8 pm today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 5:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

3,744 PG Medical Seats Remained Vacant In 2021-22: Government
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea By Aspirant With Learning Disability Seeking Admission In MBBS Course
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today; Documents Required
OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Mock Seat Allotment Today At Ojee.nic.in
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Merit List Out At Bfuhs.ac.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in
MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Reporting For MBBS, BDS Till 8 PM
Mop-up round reporting till 8 pm
New Delhi:

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now close the window to report for MBBS and BDS seats against the NEET UG mop-up counselling today, December 13 at 8 pm. Candidates yet to report to the allotted medical colleges can report to the respective allotted medical colleges by 8 pm today. The extension in the deadline for the mop-up round reporting (earlier December 12) has been provided after considering the multiple requests made by the candidates.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

“The Medical Counselling Committee is receiving many requests from candidates as well as colleges who could not complete the reporting for Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 as per schedule,” an MCC statement said.

“Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of reporting for Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 upto 08:00 P.M of 13.12.2022. The candidates who have not completed their reporting formalities and are desirous of doing so can report accordingly,” it added.

The MCC has earlier said that all candidates must ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC and admission taken through offline mode will be treated null and void.

“All candidates shall ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC, the MCC statement said earlier.

While reporting to the allotted colleges against mop-up round of counselling, medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents including NEET UG 2022 admit card, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC, marksheet of Class 10 and Class 12 certificate.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
3,744 PG Medical Seats Remained Vacant In 2021-22: Government
3,744 PG Medical Seats Remained Vacant In 2021-22: Government
JNUTA Demands 'Immediate Reversal' Of Government Decision To Withdraw Fellowship For Minority Students
JNUTA Demands 'Immediate Reversal' Of Government Decision To Withdraw Fellowship For Minority Students
KSEAB To Conduct Karnataka Class 5, Class 8 Annual Exam From 2023; Check Guidelines Here
KSEAB To Conduct Karnataka Class 5, Class 8 Annual Exam From 2023; Check Guidelines Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry For Pharmacy Stream Begins
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry For Pharmacy Stream Begins
JNU Teachers' Association Expresses Dismay Over Scrapping Of Maulana Azad Fellowship
JNU Teachers' Association Expresses Dismay Over Scrapping Of Maulana Azad Fellowship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................