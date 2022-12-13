Mop-up round reporting till 8 pm

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now close the window to report for MBBS and BDS seats against the NEET UG mop-up counselling today, December 13 at 8 pm. Candidates yet to report to the allotted medical colleges can report to the respective allotted medical colleges by 8 pm today. The extension in the deadline for the mop-up round reporting (earlier December 12) has been provided after considering the multiple requests made by the candidates.

“The Medical Counselling Committee is receiving many requests from candidates as well as colleges who could not complete the reporting for Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 as per schedule,” an MCC statement said.

“Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of reporting for Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 upto 08:00 P.M of 13.12.2022. The candidates who have not completed their reporting formalities and are desirous of doing so can report accordingly,” it added.

The MCC has earlier said that all candidates must ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC and admission taken through offline mode will be treated null and void.

While reporting to the allotted colleges against mop-up round of counselling, medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents including NEET UG 2022 admit card, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC, marksheet of Class 10 and Class 12 certificate.