MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final Result Soon

NEET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced provisional allotment results of the first round of NEET UG counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats. The final allotment results will be released later today. Candidates who had applied for admissions to MBBS and BDS seats can go to mcc.nic.in and check the provisional seat allotment results.

This is the second time the MCC is declaring the provisional allotment results. Before this, on January 27, the MCC announced and pulled down the provisional results due to a court case. Those results will be treated as ‘null and void’, the MCC said today.

“The earlier provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website on 27.01.2022 and was withdrawn in compliance to the order issued in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras may be treated ‘Null & Void’,” the MCC said in a statement.

On final results, the official statement said, “The Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 1st February, 2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 1st February, 2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

