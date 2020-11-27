Image credit: Shutterstock MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will today announce the NEET round 2 counselling result 2020 for seats under the 15% all India quota (AIQ). MBBS and BDS aspirants will be able to check their result on the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in. To check NEET counselling result and to download allotment results, candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth as login credentials. Candidates selected in the second round will be required to report for admission at institutions between November 28 and December 8, 2020.

After this, MCC will start registration for the third or mop-up round of counselling between December 10 and December 14.

Mop-up round counselling results will be announced on December 17 and candidates will be able to take admission from December 18 to December 26,2020.

Steps To Download NEET Allotment Letter

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Go to the UG Counselling section

Under the ‘Online Services’ section, click on Allotment letter

A login window will open

Select round, enter roll number, date of birth and security pin

Submit and download the allotment letter.

Meanwhile, The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) yesterday started the registration process for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020. AACCC will hold AYUSH counselling for seats under the all India quota in three rounds. Result of the first round will be announced on December 4.