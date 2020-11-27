MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Delayed; To Be Announced Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in

Medical Counseling Committee, MCC has delayed the NEET counselling 2020 round 2 seat allotment result, which was supposed to be released today, November 27, 2020. A notification on the official site of MCC- mcc.nic.in states that the result will now be released tomorrow, November 28. All the candidates who will be allotted a seat will be required to report to the respective institute from November 28 to December 8, 2020.

To download the seat allotment result of NEET counselling, candidates will have to use their roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

MCC will begin registration for the third or mop-up round of NEET counselling between December 10 and December 14, 2020. Mop-up round counselling results will be announced on December 17 and candidates will be able to take admission from December 18 to December 26, 2020.

NEET Allotment Letter 2020: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

2. Go to the UG Counselling section.

3. Under the ‘Online Services’ section, click on allotment letter.

4. Select round, enter roll number, date of birth and security pin.

5. Submit and download the seat allotment letter.

NEET UG 2020 counselling is held for admission to 15% seats in all government medical and dental colleges and 100% seats in Deemed and Central University, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) started the registration process for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020 on November 26, 2020. AACCC will hold AYUSH counselling for seats under the all India quota in three rounds. Result of the first round will be announced on December 4.