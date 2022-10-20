MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Reporting Begins Today

  • Home
NEET PG 2022 counselling round 2 reporting begins today. Candidates should carry the necessary documents along with them to the allotted institutions.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 11:50 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 reporting begins from today, October 20. Candidates whose names are on the seat allotment list are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the required documents for the admission process. As per the NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule, the reporting process will end on October 26, 2022.

The mop-up round registration will begin on October 31. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the final result for the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 on its official website yesterday, October 19, 2022.

The necessary documents that candidates are required to carry with them to complete their admission process to the medical institutes allotted to them are listed in detail below.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  1. NEET PG 2022 admit card

  2. NEET PG 2022 result
  3. NEET PG 2022 rank letter
  4. MBBS mark sheets
  5. MBBS degree certificate
  6. Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
  7. Certificate of internship
  8. Valid photo ID proof
  9. Permanent or provisional registration certificate made by MCI or SMC
  10. Caste certificate (if any)
  11. Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
  12. Disability certificate (if any)
NEET PG Counselling
