MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result today

The round 1 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be issued today, September 28. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers NEET counselling will update the round 1 seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. MCC will issue the round 1 seat allotment result of Medical MD, MS, Diploma, DNB NEET PG Counselling 2022. MCC on Tuesday, September 27, released the provisional result of round 1 NEET PG 2022 counselling. Candidates can also raise grievances against the provisional NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result by 11 am today, September 28.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” an MCC statement said.

Candidates shortlisted in the round 1 NEET PG seat allotment will have to report for admission to the medical colleges. The MCC NEET PG counselling reporting at colleges has been scheduled between September 29 and October 4.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 have to report to the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the completion of admission formalities, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college, an MCC statement said.

NEET PG 2022 counselling is being held in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. Each round of NEET PG counselling is a separate round and the rules of each round are different.