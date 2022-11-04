MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 9

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration ends today.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration ends today, November 4, 2022. Candidates can complete the choice-filling process from today till November 5. The payment facility is also available till today and candidates can make payment by 8 pm. The verification of internal candidates started today and will continue till November 6.

As per the counselling schedule, the choice-locking will be held only on November 5. The NEET PG 2022 seat allotment process will commence from November 7 to 8. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 9. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from November 10 to November 14, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Online Registration Steps